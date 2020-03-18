Coronavirus updates: France midfielder Blaise Matuidi becomes second Juventus footballer to fall victim to COVID-19

Italy, the second most affected country after China, has been under lockdown after the virus claimed the lives of over 2,500 in the country.

Earlier, Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to fall victim to the virus which has affected many, including several Serie C players.

While, Rugani has spent the last seven years at Juventus, Matuidi joined the Italian side from PSG in 2017 and has been a crucial part of the midfield ever since.

Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus. Several leagues like La Liga, Premier League, Serie A and more have been suspended temporarily after many players and managers tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, Spanish side Valencia too confirmed that 35 percent of its squad and staff tested positive for coronavirus after the club had travelled to Italy for the Champions League fixture against Atalanta last month.