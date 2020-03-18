Coronavirus updates: France midfielder Blaise Matuidi becomes second Juventus footballer to fall victim to COVID-19

France international Blaise matuidi has become the second Juventus footballer after Daniele Rugani to fall victim to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has affected 1,97,496 people worldwide including 7,940 deaths.
"Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19," the club said on its official website.
"The player, as of Wednesday 11 March, has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."
Italy, the second most affected country after China, has been under lockdown after the virus claimed the lives of over 2,500 in the country.
Earlier, Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to fall victim to the virus which has affected many, including several Serie C players.
While, Rugani has spent the last seven years at Juventus, Matuidi joined the Italian side from PSG in 2017 and has been a crucial part of the midfield ever since.
Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus. Several leagues like La Liga, Premier League, Serie A and more have been suspended temporarily after many players and managers tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, Spanish side Valencia too confirmed that 35 percent of its squad and staff tested positive for coronavirus after the club had travelled to Italy for the Champions League fixture against Atalanta last month.
