Coronavirus updates: Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and three others test positive for COVID-19

NBA star Kevin Durant is among three other Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the global pandemic coronavirus due to which the NBA was suspended.
The club has said that one player has shown symptoms while the remaining three are asymptomatic, CNN reported.
Brooklyn Nets has not confirmed the identities of the remaining three players.
The NBA side released a statement on Twitter, saying: "The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting".
The last team to play the Nets was the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers, who were stunned 104-102 by Brooklyn on March 10.
The Lakers said in a statement Tuesday they had been informed of the four Nets players testing positive and have been in touch with their own players and staff.
"Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocols that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors," the Lakers said.
The Nets said all players and members of the team travel party had been asked to isolate themselves and monitor their health.
Durant has been sidelined since June 2019 after he tore his Achilles tendon during game five of the 2019 NBA Finals. He has signed a USD 164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets during the off-season and is yet to suit up and play for the team.
(with inputs from agencies)
