Coronavirus updates: Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and three others test positive for COVID-19

NBA star Kevin Durant is among three other Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the global pandemic coronavirus due to which the NBA was suspended.

The club has said that one player has shown symptoms while the remaining three are asymptomatic, CNN reported.

Brooklyn Nets has not confirmed the identities of the remaining three players.

The NBA side released a statement on Twitter, saying: "The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting".