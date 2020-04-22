Coronavirus Update: Tokyo Olympics employee tests positive

A male employee with the Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee (Tokyo 2020) has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced here on Wednesday.

Tokyo 2020 announced in a statement that the man in his 30s was confirmed to be infected on the evening of April 21. He had been working at the Tokyo 2020 main office in Harumi, Chuo-ku, in east Tokyo, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The affected employee is currently recuperating at home," the statement read.

"Tokyo 2020 will disinfect the office areas frequented by the affected employee and has instructed staff who have been in close contact with him to stay at home," the statement said.

Tokyo 2020 employees have been asked to work from home after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in the capital, Osaka and five other prefectures in early April.

"Work that necessitates physical presence in the office will be reduced to an absolute minimum, with thorough measures being taken to prevent the spread of infection," the organizers said on April 7.

It was not revealed how frequently the employee had visited the office in the past two weeks.