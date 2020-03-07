Coronavirus update: Shooting WC postponed, Olympic test event cancelled... But, IPL virus-proof?

"County teams are travelling all over the world. They are travelling to Abu Dhabi, UAE to play. So there is no problem," he added.

Asked about the precautionary measures to ensure that players and fans are not affected, Ganguly said a medical team is thrashing out the specifics. "We will take all precautions. I don't know exactly what are the extra measures. It's only medical team which will tell us about that," he said.

"The medical team is already in touch with the hospitals so that everything is available. We will do what the doctors say. They are the professionals.

"All medical issues will be addressed by the medical team. Every tournament will go on," he added.

— SHOT BACK —

The upcoming combined shooting World Cup in the national capital Delhi was on Friday postponed to May, while an Olympic test event in Tokyo stood cancelled due to the global novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament, sanctioned by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), was to be held from March 15 to 25 in the capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The Olympic Test event was scheduled to be held from April 16.

The World Cup will now held in two parts before the Olympic Games.

"It is proposed to divide the World Cup in two parts and hold Rifle and Pistol competitions on May 5-12, 2020, while Shotgun competitions - on June 2-9, 2020," the ISSF said in a statement.

The decision was taken after the tournament organisers National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) approached the ISSF with a proposal to postpone the event.

"The OC has also requested the (ISSF) President to accord his consent so that both these World Cups would see the ISSF restoring full ranking points other than and including those for MQS," the NRAI said in a statement.

— SAI on alert —

Alarmed by the rising cases of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to suspend biometric attendance at its centres across the country.

The coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, is spreading fast and has so far led to over 3,000 deaths while infecting nearly 100,000 across the world. China, Italy, Korea, Japan and Iran are among the worst hit by the deadly disease.

"The coronavirus is taking a gigantic shape. In a day or two, we will come out with an order to temporarily suspend biometric attendance for our employees in all our centres," a top SAI official told PTI.

"It is one of the precautionary measures we are taking to control the spread of the deadly disease."

The SAI centre in Gandhinagar on Friday conducted a workshop on coronavirus for its officials and athletes.