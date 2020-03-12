Coronavirus Update: Juventus defender Daniel Rugani becomes first top-flight footballer to test positive for COVID-19

Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani became the first Serie A footballer to test positive for coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed.

The 25-year-old "is currently asymptomatic," the Turin giants said, but the club is "currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."

Rugani is the first top-flight footballer to fall victim to the virus which has killed 827 in Italy and infected 12,000 people, including several Serie C players.

Rugani has spent the last seven years at Juventus apart from a two-year loan spell at Empoli.

He has played just three league games this season, most recently against Brescia on February 16 and SPAL on February 22.