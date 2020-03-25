Coronavirus: This Twitter thread from Ashley Young perfectly explains how to tackle COVID-19

Former Manchester United player Ashley Young, who joined Italian giant Inter Milan in the January transfer window, has offered advice on how to tackle the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has affected 4,23,670 people worldwide including 18,923 deaths.

The English international is currently in Italy, the country which has the highest number of deaths (6820) in the world due to the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Young explained the situation of Italy highlighted the importance of social distancing during the lockdown.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to share my thoughts given I'm currently living in Italy, the epicentre of the virus," Young tweeted.

"Realistically a supermarket is now your main risk at spreading this virus and even catching it. Speaking with family and friends at home it sounds like going to get food is just crazy. Remember, lockdown means lockdown!