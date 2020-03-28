Coronavirus Lockdown: Manoj Chopra, Asia's strongest man sweats it out at home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 28,799 lives and infected 622,157 people globally. Amidst the lockdown, only emergency services likes groceries, vegetables, milk, medicines, banks, hospitals etc. are functional.
On Saturday, PBNS shared a video of Manoj Chopra. Chopra, who is Asia's Strongest Man and World's 14th Strongest Man, was seen sweating it out at his home as the gyms have been closed down.
"This is a very critical time, not only for India but also for the world. COVID-19 is a global problem. I request everyone to stay at your homes to be safe, like I'm doing. Me, being a strong man cannot fight the virus. So, stay at your homes and stay safe," said Manoj Chopra, who is also a Guinness Book of World Records holder.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 918 (including foreign nationals, 80 people cured/discharged/migrated, 19 deaths) on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday created a micro-donation fund so that citizens from any walks of life can contribute any amount they can to fight the Covid-19 outbreak that has gripped the nation.
"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against Covid-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India," the Prime Minister tweeted.
