Coronavirus Lockdown: Manoj Chopra, Asia's strongest man sweats it out at home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 28,799 lives and infected 622,157 people globally. Amidst the lockdown, only emergency services likes groceries, vegetables, milk, medicines, banks, hospitals etc. are functional.

On Saturday, PBNS shared a video of Manoj Chopra. Chopra, who is Asia's Strongest Man and World's 14th Strongest Man, was seen sweating it out at his home as the gyms have been closed down.

"This is a very critical time, not only for India but also for the world. COVID-19 is a global problem. I request everyone to stay at your homes to be safe, like I'm doing. Me, being a strong man cannot fight the virus. So, stay at your homes and stay safe," said Manoj Chopra, who is also a Guinness Book of World Records holder.

Watch Video: