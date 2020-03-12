Coronavirus Latest Update: Real Madrid stars quarantined, La Liga suspended for two weeks

Real Madrid have placed all the members of its football and basketball teams in quarantine after one of the latter’s players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Real Madrid were due to face Man City in the Champions League next week, but that match looks unlikely. Meanwhile, all La Liga football matches were suspended for at least two weeks due to coronavirus.
