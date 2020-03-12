Sports

Coronavirus Latest Update: Real Madrid stars quarantined, La Liga suspended for two weeks

By FPJ Web Desk

Real Madrid have placed all the members of its football and basketball teams in quarantine after one of the latter’s players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Real Madrid were due to face Man City in the Champions League next week, but that match looks unlikely. Meanwhile, all La Liga football matches were suspended for at least two weeks due to coronavirus.

@RealMadrid announces that a member of our basketball first team has tested positive for coronavirus. The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City. In addition, a decision has been made to close our training ground and it is recommended that all Real Madrid staff who work at Real Madrid City remain in quarantine. The EuroLeague basketball match and the LaLiga football fixture scheduled for today and tomorrow will not be played. - El @RealMadrid comunica que un jugador de nuestro primer equipo de baloncesto ha dado positivo tras las pruebas realizadas de coronavirus COVID-19. Desde este momento se ha efectuado la recomendaciÃ³n de permanecer en cuarentena tanto al primer equipo de baloncesto como al primer equipo de fÃºtbol, dado que las dos plantillas comparten instalaciones en la Ciudad Real Madrid. Asimismo, se ha decidido cerrar las instalaciones de nuestra ciudad deportiva y se recomienda tambiÃ©n que permanezca en cuarentena todo el personal del Real Madrid que presta sus servicios en la Ciudad Real Madrid. Los partidos que estaban previstos para hoy y maÃ±ana, correspondientes a la Euroliga de baloncesto y LaLiga de fÃºtbol, no se disputarÃ¡n. #RealMadrid

