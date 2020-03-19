Coronage might end their career at games

Mary Kom

The country's most coveted boxer is expected to appear at the Olympic Games for one last time. Claiming her fame by becoming the only Indian woman boxer to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Games, Mary Kom immortalized herself forever by clinching the bronze medal in the London Games.

Though Mary was unable to qualify for the 2016 Games, her trophy wardrobe has expanded year after year with Mary winning all slots in amateur boxing. She shot into limelight again when she became the first boxer to win eight medals at AIBA World Championships.

Mary Kom’s biggest challenge was shifting her weight category to the 51kg as her preferred 49kg weight category isn’t in the Olympics. Mary ensured she was the best in that weight category from India after she got the better of Nikhat Zareen to go into the Olympic qualifiers.

PV Sindhu

Winning her first Olympic medal, a silver, in Rio 2016 when she was only 20 years old made Sindhu overnight craze in the country. She soon became a household name across the world in the last four years.

After leaving her mark at several big-ticket events in 2017, Sindhu went on to win the gold medal in the mixed team event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver medal in the women’s singles event. She repeated her singles feat at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 24-year-old currently is currently sixth at the BWF Race to Tokyo rankings and is the best Indian shuttler to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Sania Mirza

Her revelation to appear for Tokyo Games was the best piece of news for her fans. Losing in the bronze medal match at Rio 2016, alon with Rohan Bopanna, the Indian woman tennis star contemplated that she had played her last Olympics. But everything isn't over yet.

The disheartening exit at Rio 2016 was followed by a disturbing 2017 that ended with Sania sustaining a knee injury at China Open. That, along with pregnancy announced in February 2018, saw the six-time Grand slam winner take a two-year break. But Sania discovered that she wasn’t over as yet as she came back along with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok to shine at Hobart International.