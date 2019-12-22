Coromina's brace fires Goa to top of ISL table

Margao: FC Goa blanked Odisha FC 3-0 to go on top of the Hero Indian Super League table at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Ferran Corominas (19', 89') scored a brace and another strike from Brandon Fernandes (85') was enough to seal the three points.

Goa began firing on all cylinders from the word go and they could have taken the lead with their very first attack of the match. Mandar Rao Desai crossed a delightful ball at the far post but Narayan Das was on his toes to stop the ball from reaching Jackichand Singh, who was lurking behind him.

In the next minute, Hugo Boumous tried his luck from distance and Odisha were lucky to see his goal-bound shot miss the target by inches after taking a deflection off Diawandou Diagne.

Goa were rewarded for their efforts in the 19th minute when Coro drew first blood. Jerry Mawihmingthanga was robbed of the ball in his own half by Brandon, and he did well to find Jackichand.

The Manipuri winger produced a defence splitting through ball for Boumous who in turn squared it for Coro inside the box and the striker made no mistake to find the back of the net.

Lobera was forced into making a substitution in the 20th minute as Jackichand could not continue after injuring his ankle and Seiminlen Doungel was thrown into action.