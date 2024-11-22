 Controversy! KL Rahul Loses Cool At Umpire After Getting Dismissed, DRS Under Scanner For Controversial Call During AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video
Rahul was dismissed for 26 runs off 74 ball just before the lunch

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
The first test of the Australian summer is in the news for all the wrong reasons following KL Rahul's dismissal. In the first session of the opening test of the Border Gavaskar Series between India and Australia, controversy erupted when KL Rahul became the victim of a controversial DRS call that forced him to leave the field.

KL Rahul's controversial decision

The incident happened when Rahul was batting on 26 runs off 74 balls with India already losing three wickets. Facing Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul seemed to have edged a deliver behind the stumps, into the hands of Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey. But, the on-field umpire was unmoved. Australia then decided to review.

In the video, a decent gap between the bat and the ball could be seen as the delivery was passing the bat. However, the gap was reduced in the next frame as the snicko meter showed a spike. The third umpire found replay conclusive enough to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.

While Rahul not only lost his cool but argued his case with the on-field umpire, replays showed that the bat had hit the pad, which could've produced the snicko spike, but the third umpire didn't go for a parallel frame, showing the ball passing the bat and the bat hitting the pad.

Former cricketer and expert lined up to slam the third umpire's decision

AUS vs IND 1st test update

At the time of writing India had lost half of the side for just 66 runs on the board. In the first session, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Paddikal failed to open their account in their maiden series in Australia. Virat Kohli began the series on a poor note getting dismissed for 5 runs with an unplayed delivery from Hazlewood. Dhruv Jurel looked solid before he got out to Mitchell Marsh for 11 runs just after lunch.

