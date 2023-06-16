Conor McGregor Accused Of Raping Woman At NBA Finals, UFC Star Denies Allegations

Conor McGregor, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman following an NBA Finals basketball game that took place in Miami earlier this month. According to a legal letter sent to McGregor, the alleged assault occurred in a bathroom at Kaseya Center. McGregor's lawyer denied the allegations, stating that they are false and that his client will not be intimidated.

Internal investigation underway

The City of Miami Police have confirmed that an investigation into the matter has been initiated. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released a statement acknowledging the allegations and expressed its intention to gather more information. The Miami Heat, the NBA team that hosted the game, also announced that it would be conducting a thorough investigation.

The woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, stated that her client had been attending game four of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 9, prior to the alleged incident. The woman was reportedly forcibly taken into a men's bathroom by security guards and subsequently subjected to a violent sexual assault by Mr. McGregor. The letter further mentioned that although the woman managed to escape from the bathroom, she had to leave her purse behind, which she later retrieved after pleading with security guards.

Controversial week at the NBA finals

Conor McGregor's presence at the NBA Finals drew significant attention when the former Irish champion struck the Miami Heat's mascot during half-time. This act appeared to be a promotional stunt for a pain relief spray he was endorsing.

According to the Athletic, the individual portraying the mascot was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention following the incident. The incident generated headlines and sparked discussion surrounding McGregor's actions during the NBA Finals.