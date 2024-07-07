Congress MP Shashi Tharoor 'Glad To Be Trolled For A Happy Cause'; Hails Team India On 2nd T20I Win vs ZIM Day After Slamming Youngsters

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday took a u-turn and congratulated Team India after their 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20 international in Harare. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram had earlier criticised the young Team India following their loss in the series opener on Saturday.

India rode on opener Abhishek Sharma's 47-ball 100 to posted 234 for 2 on the board. The bowlers, led by Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar, then picked up wickets at regular intervals to bowl out the hosts for 134 in 18.4 overs.

Both Avesh and Mukesh picked up 3 wickets each while Ravi Bishnoi grabbed a couple of scalps and Washington Sundar picked one.

Tharoor took to social media to admit that he was trolled was his earlier tweet slamming the youngsters's loss just days after Rohit Sharma's senior team picked up the T20 World Cup trophy in the West Indies. Tharoor gave credit where its due, particularly to opener Abhishek Sharma who became the quickest Indian batter to score a T20I century.

"Congratulations to the young India team that just thrashed Zimbabwe today by 100 runs, especially @IamAbhiSharma4 whose century was the third-fastest ever scored for India in T20Is. Happy they bounced back so quickly from their poor showing yesterday (and glad to be trolled for a happy cause)!" Tharoor wrote.

The 68-year-old MP had earlier called out the BCCI for not sending experienced players on the tour of Zimbabwe.

"So even while the echoes of the wild celebrations at Mumbai for India’s #T20WorldCup win have not died down, we have been beaten by minnows Zimbabwe today in Harare. It’s just what @BCCI deserved for taking things for granted. Whether on June 4 or on July 6, arrogance has been brought down a notch. Well played, Zimbabwe! #ZIMvsIND," Tharoor tweeted on June 6.

If a team is called INDIA it needs to be worthy of the label. This was at best "India A". If SKY, Pant, Hardik, Kuldeep, Siraj, Bumrah and Arshdeep, plus Sanju, Jaiswal, Chahal, Dube, were ALL unavailable this week, the tour should have been postponed. At least half of them should have been there to justify the International status given to these matches. This is what I mean by @BCCI taking success arrogantly for granted. My disappointment is not because we lost but because we did not even show that much of self-respect," he further wrote.