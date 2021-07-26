'Congratulations': PM Modi cheers as Indian wrestling team wins 13 medals at World Cadet Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian wrestling contingent for winning 13 medals at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Indian wrestling team has put up a strong show and bagged 13 medals, of which 5 are golds, at the World Cadet Championships.

While congratulating the Indian wrestling contingent, PM Modi said that our sportspersons continue to make us proud.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours."