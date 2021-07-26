'Congratulations': PM Modi cheers as Indian wrestling team wins 13 medals at World Cadet Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian wrestling contingent for winning 13 medals at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The Indian wrestling team has put up a strong show and bagged 13 medals, of which 5 are golds, at the World Cadet Championships.
While congratulating the Indian wrestling contingent, PM Modi said that our sportspersons continue to make us proud.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours."
Indian grappler Priya Malik clinched gold as she defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash. She won in the women's 73kg weight category. She had also won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold at the 17th School Games held in Delhi.
Tannu, Komal, Aman Gulia, Sagar Jaglan, Chirag and Jaideep were also among the players who clinched gold alongside the Freestyle Team.
Jaskaran Singh and India Women's Wrestling team won silver while Ankit Gulia, Varsha, and Sahil had to settle for bronze.
After wrestler Priya Malik won a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Hungary, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the sportsperson and termed it as another elating moment after Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver in at the Tokyo Olympics in weightlifting.
"Congratulations to Priya Malik on having won Gold Medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungry. After Mirabai Chanu's success at the ongoing Olympics games, it is another elating moment which has thrilled all of us. Hope, we shall receive more such news in times to come," he said in an official statement.
