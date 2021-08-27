Confirmed: Cristiano Ronaldo completes stunning move to Manchester United

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo's former club has announced that the contract has been finalised with the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and that he will be moving to the English Premiere League giant as soon as possible.

It will be a homecoming at Old Trafford for the 36-year-old, who scored 118 goals in 292 games for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. The Portuguese superstar was heavily linked to a move to United's arch-rivals Manchester City up until Friday morning, but United swooped in to bring back the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo has no intention of continuing his association with Serie A club Juventus, manager Max Allegri confirmed on Friday. Ronaldo was also linked with a move to Manchester City but nothing substantial was achieved after the talks.

This is a developing story...

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 09:34 PM IST