Complete Schedule Revealed For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 As England Face Scotland At Headingley; Check Details |

The full schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been confirmed following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month – officially completing the 12‑team line‑up for what promises to be a landmark summer of women’s cricket.

Joining tournament hosts England are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland, who each secured their place after an intense qualification campaign that showcased the strength and depth of the women’s global game. It also marks a historic moment for the European nations as they account for a third of the competing teams in this year’s tournament.

A tantalising home nations match up now awaits in the group stages, with England set to take on Scotland at Headingley on 20 June, marking the first time the two countries will meet at either a women’s or men’s World Cup staged on English soil. The box-office fixture is expected to draw huge crowds, with Scottish stars including Kathryn and Sarah Bryce and Abtaha Maqsood taking on the tournament hosts.

Ireland kick off their World Cup campaign with an exciting all-Celtic clash at Old Trafford, as they face Scotland on 13 June. A trip to the south coast follows as they take on England at the Hampshire Bowl on 16 June as part of a thrilling double-header featuring current World Cup holders, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka earlier on the same day.

Having gone unbeaten in the qualifiers, Bangladesh will be looking to make their mark in Group 2 having been a regular presence at ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in recent years. Tough tests await them, including Australia at Headingley on 17 June, and an in-form India on 25 June at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands make their maiden appearance at an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with a squad featuring exciting talent such as Yorkshire’s Sterre Kallis, who will test her skills on the global stage against world-class opposition, including group stage match ups with India at Headingley on 17 June and Australia on 20 June at the Hampshire Bowl.

The qualifying quartet now join England, Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies on the global stage from 12 June until 5 July across England and Wales.

ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said: “The release of the schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the run-up to the global, premier sporting event. This event is in continuation of the ICC's sustained investment in women's Cricket - across expanded participation and high-performance pathways, event and production standards, tournament prize money, widened media distribution and commercial partnerships - towards the goal of commanding higher levels of attention, affiliation and stature with fans worldwide.

“The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport - breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities - and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July. The tournament also follows closely on the heels of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, reinforcing the ICC's commitment to creating year-round global moments for the world's second most popular sport.

“Venues across England and Wales will serve as a wonderful stage for high-quality competitive Cricket, unforgettable memories and unifying cultural experiences that define global events.

“We are confident that the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be the next defining chapter in the accelerated growth of women's cricket worldwide.”

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Tournament Director, Beth Barrett-Wild said:

“Huge congratulations to Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands for earning their World Cup spots through a hard-fought and competitive qualifying event. We’re delighted to now confirm our full schedule and set the stage for a tournament that will not only showcase the very best of the women’s game but also ignite some home nation rivalry when England take on Scotland at Headingley on 20 June.

“This Women’s T20 World Cup will bring world-class athletes, elite performances and unforgettable moments to fans across England and Wales. With high-quality cricket at its core, the tournament promises to be an unmissable sporting spectacle that captures hearts and minds, and takes women’s cricket firmly into the mainstream.”

Scotland’s captain, Kathryn Bryce, added: “It’s going to be absolutely incredible playing at a World Cup in England and Wales. It’s probably the closest we will get to playing at home, so it’s going to be super exciting to be so close to home and give people from Scotland the chance to travel and watch and support the national team on this sort of stage.

“For the young boys and girls in Scotland who’ve been watching cricket or picked it up during the last few years, for it to now be possible for them to come and see players from their country playing in a World Cup nearby is pretty special.

“The way this World Cup has been marketed so far is great, and there’s going to be a massive push on the outreach and engagement which I think is fantastic for women’s cricket across the country, so it’s really exciting to look ahead and think about the history that is going to be made this summer.”

Ireland captain, Gaby Lewis, said: "The last few months have been huge for us, with everything building towards securing our place at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales this year. To be back on the world stage, and so close to home, really is a dream come true. This will be a landmark moment for women’s cricket in Ireland."

"We can’t wait to see friends, family and supporters making the trip over. We want to make them proud – and hopefully inspire young players back home to believe that they can reach a World Cup themselves one day."

Bangladesh captain, Nigar Sultana Joty, said: “We’re really happy to have qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. I’m incredibly proud of the way the team performed, dominating in every game.

“We have never played in England before so we’re excited but know it’s going to be a big challenge. We can’t wait for the big event and we’re going prepare ourselves with everything we have, play our best cricket and win games for our country.”

Netherlands captain, Babbette De Leede commented: "Qualifying for our first‑ever ICC Women's T20 World Cup fills us with an incredible sense of pride and excitement. It feels extra special because, in many ways, it’s almost a ‘home’ World Cup for us. We’re hoping to see a sea of orange in the stands with our families, friends, fans and everyone who has supported Dutch women’s cricket over the years.

“Stepping onto that stage for the very first time will be a milestone for the women's cricket in the Netherlands, and we hope it inspires young Dutch players to dream big and believe that they, too, can one day represent a successful national team."

Tickets for all matches – including the highly anticipated England v Scotland clash – are on sale now. With strong demand already recorded for key fixtures, supporters are encouraged to secure their seats early.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

Full ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

Friday June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston 18:30 BST

Saturday June 13: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 10:30 BST

Saturday June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Saturday June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl 18:30 BST

Sunday June 14: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston 10:30 BST

Sunday June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 16: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl 18:30 BST

Wednesday June 17: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley 10:30 BST

Wednesday June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley 14:30 BST

Wednesday June 17: South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston 18:30 BST

Thursday June 18: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley 18:30 BST

Friday June 19: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl 18:30 BST

Saturday June 20: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl 10:30 BST

Saturday June 20: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl 14:30 BST

Saturday June 20: England v Scotland, Headingley 18:30 BST

Sunday June 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground 10:30 BST

Sunday June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 23: New Zealand v Scotland, Bristol County Ground 10:30 BST

Tuesday June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley 18:30 BST

Wednesday June 24: England v West Indies, Lord’s Cricket Ground 18:30 BST

Thursday June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Thursday June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground 18:30 BST

Friday June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 18:30 BST

Saturday June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground 10:30 BST

Saturday June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol County Ground 14:30 BST

Saturday June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval 18:30 BST

Sunday June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s Cricket Ground 10:30 BST

Sunday June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Tuesday June 30: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 1), The Oval 14:30 BST

Thursday July 2: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 2), The Oval 18:30 BST

Sunday July 5: TBC v TBC (The Final), Lord’s Cricket Ground 14:30 BST