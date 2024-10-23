Complete Guide To India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024: When And Where To Watch Match on TV & Online, Check Ticket Price

Indian team practicing ahead of the first match against Germany | Image: X

Hockey will make its return to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium after a decade as India will face Germany in a match series. The match between both teams will be played on Wednesday (October 23) and Thursday (October 24) . The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium last hosted an international match during the Hockey World League Final in January 2014.

India vs Germany Head-to-Head

Since 2013 both India and Germany have faced each other a total of 19 times. India has won eight matches, while Germany have managed to win on seven occasions.Both teams recently clashed at the Paris Olympics 2024 with Germany coming out winners in the semi-finals.

India vs Germany ticket prices

Hockey India has also announced that there would be free entry for spectators through a digital ticketing system.The entry for spectators will begin at 1 PM onwards. Free virtual passes are also being given on Ticketgenie.

When and where to watch India vs Germany hockey series

When will the India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match take place?

The India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match will take place on October 23, 2024 at 3 PM IST.

What is the venue for the India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024?

The India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match will take place at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Where to watch the live broadcast of India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match?

The live broadcast of the India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match?

The India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match will be streamed live on FanCode.