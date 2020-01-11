Companeroes SC hold Karnatak Sporting Association

Mumbai: Companeroes Sports Club put up a solid dogged performance to force Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) to a 1-1 draw in Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 played at the Cooperage ground here on Saturday.

The Karntaka SA outfit did not play to their potential and wasted some easy scoring chances. Sahil Shaikh scored the lone goal for KSA while Aniket S scored for Companeroes.

Earlier, former champions Air India also dropped two points as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Maharashtra State Police.

Results

Second Div: Om Saidhan Seva Mandal: 2 (Shoaib Baig 2) bt Naval Dockyard: 1 (Ganesh Tabib). Sara FA: 2 (Shivendra Singh 2) bt Maurya Youngsters: 1 (Yash Potdar).

Elite Div: Air India: 0 drew with Maharashtra State

Police: 0. Karnatak SA: 1 (Sahil Shaikh) drew with Companeroes SC: 1

(Aniket S).