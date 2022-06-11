e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games: World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain to lead India's charge

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Indian women's boxing team for the Commonwealth Games | Pic: Twitter

Women's World Champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will lead India's campaign in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu and Jaismine punched their tickets to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games to be held from July 28 to August 8 through the three-day trials that ended here on Saturday.

Nikhat will be participating in the 50kg class, Lovlina in 70kg, Nitu will take part in the 48kg while Jaismine in the 60 kg after emerging victorious in the trials.

In the finals of the trials, Nitu defeated Manju Raut 5-2 in the final of the 48kg class while Nikhat outplayed Minakshi 7-0 in the final of the 50kg class.

In the 60kg weight class, Jaismine defeated Parveen 6-1. Parveen had won the bronze medal in the Women's World Boxing Championship. Lovlina defeated Pooja 7-0 in the 70kg final in the trials.

India have high expectations from the women's boxing competition in the Commonwealth Games following the country's success in the Tokyo Olympic Games and the World Championships 2022.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi meets world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other women medallist
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsCommonwealth Games: World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain to lead India's charge

RECENT STORIES

Prophet row: 'Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?', asks Mamata Banerjee on Howrah violence

Prophet row: 'Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?', asks Mamata Banerjee on Howrah violence

Prophet row: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested during violent-hit Howrah visit

Prophet row: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested during violent-hit Howrah visit

Norway Chess Open: Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa clinches title

Norway Chess Open: Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa clinches title

Man fights leopard with bare hands to save granddaughter, wife in MP village

Man fights leopard with bare hands to save granddaughter, wife in MP village

Kashmir-based YouTuber arrested over video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma

Kashmir-based YouTuber arrested over video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma