Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on suffering injury during gold medal win , watch video

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga created history by capturing a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in men's 67 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

With this, he won the country its fifth medal at CWG 2022 and second gold medal at the event. He had achieved a record-breaking 140 kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300 kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga successfully lifted 136 kg in his first Snatch attempt to move to the top of the leaderboard. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130 kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the time of his first attempt.

Lalrinnunga set up a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 140 kg in his second Snatch attempt.