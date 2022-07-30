Commonwealth Games 2022: Virender Sehwag wrongly wishes Hima Das for winning gold, gets trolled

Virender Sehwag | File Pic

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was trolled by netizens on Saturday, July 30 after he wrongly congratulated athlete Hima Das for winning gold at Commonwealth Games 2022.

The former opener wished the runner even before the athletics event had even started in Birmingham.

"What a win! Indian athletes have totally arrived. Many congratulations to Hima Das on winning gold in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games. Fakr Hai," Sehwag had tweeted.

Sehwag later deleted his tweet and congratulated Sanket Mahadev Sargar who later clinched India's first medal in the ongoing event.

Here are a few reactions

