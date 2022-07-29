e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sachin Tendulkar extends wishes to Indian women's cricket team

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar | File photo

Ahead of Team India's first match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended good wishes to the Women in Blue.

India will lock horns with reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia in Group A on Friday to kick off their Commonwealth Games journey.

"Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen's team for their #CWG22 campaign," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also showed confidence in the team and said their grit and resilience will resonate in their performance.

"As Women's Cricket is set for historic debut at the #CWG22, wishing all the best to our #Womeninblue. I'm confident that their grit and resilience on the field will resonate in their performance and we'll witness some of the spectacular games of Cricket.@BCCIWomen #B2022," tweeted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah.

"As a cricketer, we always want to play more cricket and matches. Whenever you go to a big event, it is important for you to perform well," Harmanpreet had said in the virtual press conference ahead of their departure to Birmingham.

