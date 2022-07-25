Commonwealth Games 2022: India's TT squad for Birmingham event

Achanta Sharath Kamal | File Photo

Scaling a new high after the 'peak' of 2018 would be tough but the Indian table tennis contingent would be a content lot if it manages to match its record eight-medal tally of Gold Coast at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

India had exceeded expectations in Australia by winning three gold, a couple of silver and three bronze medals.

Half of those medals, including two gold, came via Manika Batra whose career graph and popularity sky-rocketed thereafter. The 27-year-old from Delhi stunned Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei of Singapore not once but twice in the competition to secure an individual and team gold for India.

The 35-year-old Singaporean will be looking to settle scores against Manika in Birmingham. One can expect her to come better prepared as well for tackling the pimpled rubber that the Indian plays with.

It will be a new look women's team this time around with reigning national champion Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya and Diya Chitale joining the 41st-ranked Manika.

India's finest TT player Sharath Kamal, who will be featuring in his fifth and last Commonwealth Games, the seasoned G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty form a formidable men's squad.

Squad

Men’s team: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty

Women’s team: Manika Batra, Reeth Rishya, Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale

