Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian lawn bowls team celebrate historic win to enter final, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
India lawn bowls team assured itself a historic first ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women's fours event, here on Monday.

This will be India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

The women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) will face South Africa in the gold medal clash on Tuesday.

