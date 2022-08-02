e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian cyclist Meenakshi crashes, run over by rival; see pics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Indian cyclist Meenakshi (R) is run over by a rival |

Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by one of her rivals in the women's 10km scratch race at the Commonwealth Games.

The horror incident saw Meenakshi fall from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend.

New Zealand's Bryony Botha was also caught by the crash, as her cycle ran over Meenakshi and Botha too fell from her bike.

Soon after the accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.

The race also involved England's Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt.

England's Laura Kenny won the gold in the event. A video of Meenakshi's crash has going viral on social media.

This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike.

Read Also
Top Indian woman cyclist accuses coach of harassment, contingent called back from Slovenia
article-image
HomeSportsCommonwealth Games 2022: Indian cyclist Meenakshi crashes, run over by rival; see pics

RECENT STORIES

SpiceJet clears all outstanding dues owed to Airports Authority of India

SpiceJet clears all outstanding dues owed to Airports Authority of India

CAA will be implemented after Covid vaccine drive is over: Amit Shah to Bengal BJP leader Suvendu...

CAA will be implemented after Covid vaccine drive is over: Amit Shah to Bengal BJP leader Suvendu...

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download