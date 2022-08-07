Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar clinches bronze in men's 10,000 m race walk

Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar added one more bronze to India's medal tally after finishing in third position in the final of the men's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Kumar clocked the timings of 38:49.21 in the final, which is his personal best.

The gold medal was won by Canada's Evan Dunfee, who clocked the timings of 38:36.37, which is a new Commonwealth Games record and his personal best as well.

Australia's Declan Tingay won the silver medal. He clocked the timings of 38:42.33, which is his personal best.

Amit, another Indian taking part in the event finished at the ninth position, clocking timings of 43:04.97, his season best.

