e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar clinches bronze in men's 10,000 m race walk

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar added one more bronze to India's medal tally after finishing in third position in the final of the men's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Kumar clocked the timings of 38:49.21 in the final, which is his personal best.

The gold medal was won by Canada's Evan Dunfee, who clocked the timings of 38:36.37, which is a new Commonwealth Games record and his personal best as well.

Australia's Declan Tingay won the silver medal. He clocked the timings of 38:42.33, which is his personal best.

Amit, another Indian taking part in the event finished at the ninth position, clocking timings of 43:04.97, his season best.

Read Also
Commonwealth Games 2022: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar sets sight on higher goals after silver win
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsCommonwealth Games 2022: Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar clinches bronze in men's 10,000 m race walk

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: After a slow start, Maharashtra recorded 27 per cent excess rains in June-July

Mumbai updates: After a slow start, Maharashtra recorded 27 per cent excess rains in June-July

Annoyed by neighbour's parrot, senior citizen files complaint with Pune police

Annoyed by neighbour's parrot, senior citizen files complaint with Pune police

Mumbai: Won’t leave Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sunil Raut

Mumbai: Won’t leave Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sunil Raut

Here's why Hardik Pandya is captaining India in place of Rohit Sharma for 5th T20 against WI

Here's why Hardik Pandya is captaining India in place of Rohit Sharma for 5th T20 against WI

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Sharath Kamal-G Sathiyan pair win settle for silver in men's...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Sharath Kamal-G Sathiyan pair win settle for silver in men's...