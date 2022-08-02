e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: India women's team win historic gold in lawn bowls

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
India team after their win over South Africa |

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

It is Indian contingent's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena.

The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team cocomprisedhabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest. The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsCommonwealth Games 2022: India women's team win historic gold in lawn bowls

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra govt working efficiently, cabinet expansion 'soon': CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra govt working efficiently, cabinet expansion 'soon': CM Eknath Shinde

IIT Bombay alumnus Dr. Sharad Saraf appointed as the new Chairperson of Board of Governors at the...

IIT Bombay alumnus Dr. Sharad Saraf appointed as the new Chairperson of Board of Governors at the...

'We missed out on one medal': Federation slams weightlifter Punam Yadav for competing despite injury

'We missed out on one medal': Federation slams weightlifter Punam Yadav for competing despite injury

Mira Bhayander: 13-year-old boy abducted for ransom found brutally murdered

Mira Bhayander: 13-year-old boy abducted for ransom found brutally murdered

Mumbai updates: We just forged natural alliance of Shiv Sena once again, CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai updates: We just forged natural alliance of Shiv Sena once again, CM Eknath Shinde