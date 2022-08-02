e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's TT team win gold, beat Singapore 3-1 in final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
Swapan Mahapatra

Indian men's Table Tennis team defeated Singapore in the final to win gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Achanta Sharath Kamal lost for the first time in the tournament but Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan first won doubles and then registered victories in their respective singles matches as India beat Singapore 3-1 in the CWG 2022 to defend their gold medal from 2018.

Earlier in the match G Stahiyan defeated Koen Pang 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 to make it 2-1 in the favour of India. Sathiyan made a strong comeback after losing the 2nd game of the third match. He won the 3rd game 11-7 against Pang.

Sathiyan has provided India the lead after Sharath Kamal lost his match against the World No. 133.

The veteran TT player Sharath Kamal, however, lost the second match against Clarence Chew 11-7, 12-14, 11-3, 11-9. With this win Singapore levelled the score 1-1.

Defending champions India reached the semifinals on Sunday with a 3-0 clean sweep of Bangladesh in the quarterfinals.

(with agency inputs)

