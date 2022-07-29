e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: India boxer Shiva Thapa beats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in Round 1

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Indian boxer Shiva Thapa (L) | Pic: @Basanayev_sport

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in the first round of the men's 63 Kg weight category here at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

India started their campaign in the boxing arena on a winning note. The Indian light welter boxer led in all three rounds of the match. Thapa displayed a good mix of attack and defence and got a full score from every judge.

Shiva Thapa will now play in the round of 16 of this category.

Thapa looked confident about his chances in the match as the bell went off. Throughout the bout, Thapa moved well and tested his opponent. Baloch tried to set it up but Thapa kept his calm and also adopted an aggressive approach. Thapa's swift moves and heavy punches proved difficult for Suleman Baloch.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsCommonwealth Games 2022: India boxer Shiva Thapa beats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in Round 1

RECENT STORIES

Who was Bal Thackeray’s firstborn Bindumadhav Thackeray? Know the forgotten tiger

Who was Bal Thackeray’s firstborn Bindumadhav Thackeray? Know the forgotten tiger

Home Minister Amit Shah praises NEP 2020 under PM Modi's leadership

Home Minister Amit Shah praises NEP 2020 under PM Modi's leadership

Karnataka: Muslim youth hacked to death in Mangaluru; prohibitory orders issued

Karnataka: Muslim youth hacked to death in Mangaluru; prohibitory orders issued

Massive fire on sets of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film in Mumbai's Andheri, no casualties

Massive fire on sets of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film in Mumbai's Andheri, no casualties

Supreme Court directs NTA to permit 15 candidates in additional session of JEE (Mains) 2022

Supreme Court directs NTA to permit 15 candidates in additional session of JEE (Mains) 2022