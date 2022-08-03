e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Nitu Ganghas enters semifinals, India assured medal

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Nitu Ganghas |

Indian pugilist Nitu Ganghas progressed to the semifinals of women's 48kg boxing category to assure herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Nitu, a two-time youth gold medallist, was declared winner by ABD when her Northern Ireland's opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarterfinal match.

Four Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Ashish Kumar and Mohammad Hussamuddin will compete in their quarterfinal bouts later in the day.

Read Also
Boxing: Vijender Singh to return to action against Ghana's Eliasu Sulley on August 17
article-image
HomeSportsCommonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Nitu Ganghas enters semifinals, India assured medal

RECENT STORIES

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

WBSSC Scam: Special Court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to 2-day ED custody

WBSSC Scam: Special Court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to 2-day ED custody

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt scraps MVA’s decision to increase BMC wards to 236 from 227

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt scraps MVA’s decision to increase BMC wards to 236 from 227

Mumbai: Plea of Best Bakery accused filed with ‘ulterior motive’ say police

Mumbai: Plea of Best Bakery accused filed with ‘ulterior motive’ say police

Three killed, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at a kindergarten in China

Three killed, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at a kindergarten in China