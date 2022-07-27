Commonwealth Games 2022: All you need to know about the multi-sport event in Birmingham

Around 6,500 sportspersons and team officials from 72 nations and territories will gather in Birmingham, England for the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games which starts on Thursday, July 28 hoping to claim silverware from the 280 medal events to be contested across 19 sports.

Record-equalling edition

The second biggest multi-discipline sports extravaganza after the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games of Birmingham 2022 has competitors from 72 nations and territories entered to compete, equalling the record held by the 2002 edition held at Manchester.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are unique as for the first time in a multi-national, multi-discipline sports event, there will be more events in offing for women competitors than their male counterparts.

Focus on women's events

Birmingham will have 136 women's events as compared to 134 events for men. There will be 10 mixed team events.

While 3x3 basketball makes its Commonwealth Games debut, cricket in the form of women's T20 returns to the competition schedule after the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Besides shooting and archery, other sports that will be missing from the sports programme in Birmingham are artistic swimming, basketball (5x5), bowling, fencing, rowing and water polo.

When: July 28 to August 8, 2022

Where to Watch: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 4 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Opening ceremony timing: 00:30 am (Saturday) IST onwards

