Comments about referee earns Jude Bellingham €40,000 fine after Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match

Jude Bellingham has been handed a €40,000 fine by German football officials for his comments about referee Felix Zwayer after Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old England international has avoided a ban, however.

Bellingham questioned the appointment of Zwayer after Dortmund’s defeat, referring to the referee’s six-month ban for a match-fixing scandal in 2005.

You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect? —Jude Bellingham

Zwayer rejected Dortmund’s appeals for a penalty in the Bundesliga fixture, before giving Bayern a spot-kick for a Mats Hummels handball.

Robert Lewandowski converted the penalty to secure victory for Bayern.

Speaking to Viaplay, Bellingham said: “You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?

“For me, it wasn’t (a penalty). He (Hummels) is not even looking at the ball and he’s fighting to get it and it hits him.

“You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game.”

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 06:06 PM IST