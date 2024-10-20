 'Coach Was Not Ready For This': Neeraj Chopra Pulls Hilarious 'Give Me My Money' Prank On Klaus Bartonietz; Video
Under Bartonietz, Neeraj won gold at Tokyo Olympics and silver in Paris

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Image: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Neeraj Chopra pranked his parting coach Klaus Bartonietz in a viral Instagram post. The video of the prank was shared by the double Olympic medalist on his Instagram account featuring his coach and physiotherapist.

The 'give me my money' prank is currently on trend on social media and Chopra decided to do it on his coach as he looks to make the most of his time away from javelin.

What is 'Just give me my money' prank?

The viral TikTok prank called “Just give me my money” involves two or more people standing in a circle or a line. One at a time, they chant “just give me my money,” often in a funny voice. Each declaration draws out enthusiastic applause from the other participants. But when the person who’s not in on the joke jumps in with their version of the phrase they’re met with awkward silence.

What's next for Neeraj Chopra?

Neeraj Chopra and his coach Klaus Bartonietz are ending their five-year partnership. Bartonietz, citing age and family commitments, has decided to part ways with double Olympic champion. Neeraj Chopra is recovering from his hand injury. After the Commonwealth Games, Neeraj had injured his left hand that required surgery.

Speaking about splitting with the coach Neeraj said, "Bartonietz is 75. He is aged and wants to spend time with his family, so it is his decision, and we respect it. Search for a new coach is on, and India will hire another foreign coach."

Under Bartonietz, Chopra won Tokyo Olympics gold, Paris Games silver, became world champion and Diamond League champion, besides becoming Asian Games gold medallist

