CN Wadia Gold Cup's 76th edition held in Mumbai

The Wadia Group organized 76th edition of C. N. Wadia Gold Cup 2020 at the Paddock area, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, in memory of Sir Cusrow Wadia, a great visionary and philanthropist from the Wadia Family. Mr. Ness Wadia, M.D., Wadia Group, Mr Aloke Banerjee, CEO, Bombay Dyeing (Retail) and other senior officials from the Wadia Group were present on the occasion.

This yearly initiative was supported by Wadia Group companies - Britannia Industries Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co, GoAir, Bombay Realty, Bombay Burmah Trading Company Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd, and Wadia Hospitals.

Children who have survived cardiac ailments such as open-heart surgery/stroke and other interventions performed at the event. 10 paediatric cardiac patients who have overcome the heart ailments were also felicitated on the occasion.

Generations of Wadia family have been deeply involved in philanthropic work with the sole objective to support the marginalized sections of the society. Their community welfare began with the efforts of Bai Jerbai Wadia, who determinedly set out to construct low cost baugs or housing colonies in Bombay for lower and middle-class section.

Between 1908 and 1956, a total of five baugs were built on more than 35 Acres of property, with over 1500 Apartments built in 64 buildings. Inspired by her commitment towards quality healthcare her sons Ness and Cusrow set about building much needed hospitals in Bombay.