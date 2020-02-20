Club Brugge vs Manchester United Europa League: When to watch the match in India

With the Europa League returning to the fray, Manchester United are one of the favourites to lift the cup. They face a challenging away trip to Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

The match will start at 11.25 PM IST. It will be telecast live on Sony ESPN networks (on TV) and Sony LIV (online).

Both the clubs have faced each other twice before. United has emerged as winners on both occasions.