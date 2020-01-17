Class X students Akshat, Aryaman to represent Meerut for BC Roy Trophy

Akshat Kulshrestha and Aryaman Kohli are among the 25 selected for the preparatory 15-day coaching camp to be held in Suparnananda Stadium, Varanasin.

Akshat and Aryaman are representing Meerut zone of UP state and are regular players from Guatam Budha Nagar. They are students of class X and are studying in Army Public School Noida.

The school provides excellent coaching under Devinder Singh. Twentyfive footballers have been selected for the camp, out of which 20 will be selected to represent UP team in upcoming under 17 B. C. Roy Trophy.

The same is scheduled from January 28 to February 6, in Shillong (Meghalaya).

The B C Roy Trophy is a football tournament held every year for players under-19 representing different states of India.

Akshat is passionate for football and is hopeful of someday representing the country at International arena, while maintaining adequate balance with his studies. Wazid Ali, the Secretary of District Football Association, Gautam Buddha Nagar has expressed his gratitude for the selection of the two players.