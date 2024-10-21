Clashes Erupt Outside Mirpur Stadium Between Pro And Anti Shakib Groups Ahead Of BAN vs SA 1st Test: Report

Image:X

South Africa and Bangladesh are currently involved in a test match which is being played at Shere Bangla National Stadium. However on Sunday a clash broke out between pro-Shakib Al Hasan and anti-Shakib Al Hasan groups outside the stadium.

According to Espncricinfo report, A group called "Shakibians" chanted slogans, demanding Shakib be reinstated in the Test squad, but was chased away by another group in the presence of security forces. The incident happened while the South Africans were training inside the stadium.

The two sets of protesters - those who want Shakib to get a chance to play a farewell Test series and those who are politically opposed to Shakib had carried out their protests separately.

While were no injuries reported, but the Dhaka-based Prothom Alo said that security forces had detained one person. During the 2nd test in India, Shakib had made his desire to play his farewell test series in front of home fans.

Shakib Al Hasan absent from the Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test

In a major update, Shakib was unable to travel to Bangladesh, due to these protests which effectively ends his career in Test cricket. During the pre-match press conference, Najmul Hossain Shanto refused to talk about Shakib Al Hasan's absence stating that the team's primary focus is on the match itself.

The political unrest in Bangladesh, with an interim government in power, has prevented Shakib from returning to his home country. He has been residing in the USA from the time of the anti-government protests, which led to the overthrow of the Sheikh Hasina (Awami League) government, Shakib - a member of parliament from the party at the time - was in Canada taking part in Global T20 Canada. He last played test series in Pakistan and India