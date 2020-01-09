City's Sharvin Kaustubh among KIA ball boys for Australia Open

New Delhi: Mumbai's Sharvin Kaustubh is among the ten selected represent India as ball-boys for the Australian Open tennis tournament starting next month.

KIA Motors, the world's eighth largest auto-maker announced this, while unveiling the excited kids at a press conference on Wednesday.

In the second year of the initiative in association with the year's first Grand Slam, an elaborate selection process was carried out across the country; this was followed up by a rigorous training schedule to prepare the kids to carry out their duties as all-boys in front of a world-wide audience.

Aged between 12-15, the list includes Sharvin Kaustubh from Mumbai, Aditya BMV and Sanskruti Vadakattu from Hyderabad, Atharva Hitendra from Ahmedabad, Atrijo Sengupta from Kolkata, Rijul Bhatia, Sargam Singla and Yashvardhan Gaur from Punjab and Divyanshu Pandey and Harshit Pandita from Delhi.

After a successful first edition of the Ballkids Program in 2019, this year more than 250 young tennis enthusiasts from across India attended trials where they showcased their tennis expertise, agility and communication skills.

The trials for the second season of the Australian Open Ballkids India Program took place in 10 cities to present this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tennis enthusiasts.

The official squad of the Programme comes from different parts of India, which is a testament to the immense passion in youth all over the country.

The final squad of 10 kids was selected by the Australian Open officials who put the kids through a series of gruelling tests like the Rolling Technique and Servicing Technique among others that tested their athleticism and their on-court communication skills.