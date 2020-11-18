City girl's dream hockey run comes to an abrupt halt

Mumbai

She was among a handful of lucky ones that had been selected for the national hockey camp. It was her dream to make it there and leave an imprint on Indian Hockey. But fate had other plans for Tanaishaa Anand. Her inspiring story came to a screeching halt, much sooner than expected.

Tanaishaa, a Standard X student of St John The Evangelist High School in Andheri (East), complained of excruciating pain in the abdomen soon after Diwali. She had not been feeling well for the past two months, though all her tests had come negative. Her father ran from pillar to post for her treatment, but the 15-year-old succumbed to multiple organ failures on Tuesday.

A flag-bearer of school sports, Tanaishaa has left a vacuum that cannot be filled, said her family, friends and coaches. Death is a reality, but when it takes away a soul as young as Tanaishaa, the loss is unbearable, said her class teacher and schoolmates.

Bincy Pinarkala remembers her friend, “Tanaisha was a very kind hearted person. She was brilliant in sports and had a creative mind about painting. As I have been her class partner she never hesitated to share her things with me or anyone. With the bright smile on her face she would make others smile”.

"She was so good to everyone and always an excellent hockey player. She was fabulous, kind and also usually did her work on time .I know it because I was the monitor and I used to collect her books. She was fantastic. She used to make her friends laugh," Riya Yadav:

She was liked by everyone, as Delvin Mathew, says, "Simplicity , humbleness and kindness was what she had in special as a student. Eventhough i was not a close friend of her, I liked her character as a student and human. Good at both sports and Academics. Surely, was a shining light to all those who embraced her with respect to all aspects. May her memories be a bright light which shall illuminate us".

Father Jude Rodrigues, president of Mumbai School Sports Association, said the news left him numb. “It is shocking to note the loss of a young girl hockey player Miss Tanaishaa Anand. On behalf of MSSA, I join you in humble prayers for the soul of this little girl. May the almighty God welcome her in heaven and fill the gap in her family here on earth,” he said.

Shawn D’Souza, (Tanaisha Anand) she was an all-rounder for our school great athlete, football players and has been a captain of our hockey team too she was good in studies too .In short a mind-blowing human being.

MSSA's hockey secretary Lawrence Bing was among those who were close to Tanaishaa. “It's indeed shocking, no words can comprehend such a loss of a young talented player...When she was selected for Hockey Nationals, being the first year, I felt she could be developed as a role model for the other kids this year! As she was very disciplined, with her hard work and focus toward excelling in sports! It is such a loss for us,” Bing said.