Chintamani Jadhav earns hard fought win in Snooker & Billiards

Mumbai: Chintamani Jadhav of Pune narrowly won the deciding fifth frame to clinch a tight 3-2 win against Sahil Khan of Islam Gymkhana in an engrossing Senior men’s snooker second round qualifying match of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room on Wednesday.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes Sahil pocketed the opening frame, but Jadhav made a strong reply by winning the next two to take the lead. Sahil broke Jadhav’s momentum by taking the fourth frame to level scores. The fifth frame witnessed a fierce battle before Jadhav managed to win on the black to complete a hard-earned 51-65, 64-52, 57-34, 34-56 and 79-72 victory.

Results:

Qualifying (second round): Manan Shah (Malabar Hill Club) bt Sanket Mutha (Pune) 3-0 (60-53, 41-62, 63-34, 58-39); Adit Raja (JVPG) bt Mithil Shinde (Thane) 3-0 (73-37, 59-21, 46-25); Sanjeev Bijlani (Park Club) bt Joseph Menezes (Otters Club) 3-0 (46-25, 48-37, 52-22); Rahil Patel (JVPG) bt Karan Makwana (CRMI) 3-0 (70-39, 74-40, 73-46); Avenish Shah (MCF) bt Pankaj Vanjari (Dadar Club) 3-1 (52-34, 43-54, 61-23, 48-38); Chintamani Jadhav (Pune) bt Sahil Khan (Islam Gymkhana) 3-2 (51-65, 64-52, 57-34, 34-56, 79-72); Aashit Pandya (Dombivali Gym) bt Chinmay Gawde (Radio Club) 3-1 (65-09, 56-17, 34-64, 85-49).