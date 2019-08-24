Chinmaya Somaiya and Diya Chitale in for double each

Mumbai: Juniors Chinmaya Somaiya and Diya Chitale stole the limelight with some superb show as both have set themselves for a double each in the JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament here on Saturday.
Chinmaya beat Parthav Kelkar of Mumbai City 4-1 in the men’s semifinals and then outplayed Pune’s Gaurav Lohapatre 4-0to storm into the youth boys final as well.
Diya was at her aggressive best while upsetting top seed Divya Deshpande 4-2 in the women’s singles and then toppled top seed Ananya Basak 4-1in the youth girls semifinals.
Results: Men’s singles (Quarterfinals): Hrishikesh Malhotra (MSD) bt; Reagan Albuquerque (MSD) 9-11,7-11,11-5,11-6, 8-11, 11-5,14-12; Deepit Patil (TH) bt Mandar Hardikar (MSD) 14-12,5-11,11-9, 9-11, 11-6,11-6; Chinmaya Somaiya (MSD) bt Zubin Taraporwala (TH) 7-11,11-4,11-9,11-4,11-4; Parthav Kelkar (MCD) bt (2)- Jignesh Rahatwal (MSD) 11-9, 11-7, 11-7,8-11,11-9. (Semifinals): Deepit Patil (TH) bt Hrishikesh Malhotra (MSD) 11-9, 11-7,10-12,11-7, 11-6; Chinmaya Somaiya (MSD) bt; Parthav Kelkar (MCD) 11-6, 12-14, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7.
Youth boys singles (Quarterfinals): (1)-Shubham Ambre (MCD) bt Tanmay Rane (MCD)6-11, 8-11,9-11, 11-6,11-6, 11-9, 12-10; Reagan Albuquerque (MSD) bt Mandar Hardikar (MSD) 12-10, 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, 11-8; Gaurav Lohapatre (PN) bt Ashwin Subramanium (MSD) 9-11,11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 10-12, 11-9; Chinmaya Somaiya (MSD) bt Shounak Shinde (PN) 11-8,11-7, 11-9, 5-11,11-6. (Semifinals): Reagan Albuquerque (MSD)bt (1)-Shubham Ambre (MCD) 11-7, 5-11,11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6; Chinmaya Somaiya (MSD) bt Gaurav Lohapatre (PN) 11-8, 11-8, 17-15, 13-11.
Women’s singles (Quarterfinals): (1)- Divya Deshpande (MSD) bt Disha Halwale (TH) 9-11, 13-15, 11-7, 11-13, 11-5, 11-2; Diya Chitale (MSD) bt Ananya Basak (MSD) 11-6, 3-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-8; Manushree Patil (MSD)bt Manasi Chiplunkar (MCD) 11-6, 10-12, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8,11-6; Mamata Prabhu (MSD) bt (2)- Pooja Sahasrabudhe (PN) 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 9-11,11-5, 11-6. (Semifinals): Diya Chitale (MSD) bt; (1)- Divya Deshpande (MSD) 10-12, 13-11, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4; Mamata Prabhu (MSD) bt Manushree Patil (MSD)9-11, 12-10, 11-8,11-23,11-5.
Youth girls singles (Quarterfinals): (1)- Ananya Basak (MSD) bt Manushree Patil (MSD) 11-6, 11-6,11-6, 13-15, 9-11,11-6; Diya Chitale (MSD) bt Snehal Patil (TH) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7, 11-3; Pritha Vartikar(PN) bt Sampada Bhiwandkar (MSD) 7-11, 11-6, 3-11,8-11,11-5, 11-9, Disha Halwale(TH) bt Samruddhi Kulkarni (SOL) 8-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-2, 8-11,11-6, 11-6.(Semifinals): Diya Chitale (MSD) bt(1)- Ananya Basak (MSD) 13-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-2; Pritha Vartikar(PN) bt Disha Halwale(TH 12-10, 11-6,11-8, 6-11, 12-10..
