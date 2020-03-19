Chinese Super League's return in doubt after player tests positive for coronavirus

Reports in China suggested that Chinese Super League, which was due to start on February 22, will kick off in early to mid-May. But after the first positive test for coronavirus at a Chinese team, caution has renewed and now it still remains to be seen what will be the next step for sporting events in China.

According to authorities, a footballer playing for a second division club based in Guangdong, Meizhou Hakka had become the first soccer player to fall victim to the coronavirus.

After the virus originated in China's Wuhan late last year, Chinese Super League was among the first professional sporting events to cancel or postpone, to some extent, the season.

All the other leagues in Asia followed suit including South Korea and Japan's which are put on hold while Asia's top league - Asian Champions League and AFC Cup - have also been postponed.

On Wednesday, the Asian Football Confederation announced the suspension of all matches in the AFC Cup until further notice.

However, apart from Asia, the global pandemic has had a huge impact on football around the world. Several European leagues like La Liga, Premier League, Serie A and more have been suspended temporarily after many players and managers tested positive for the virus.

Not only the top five football leagues, but UEFA Champions and Europa League have been suspended too. The Euro 2020 and Copa America have been postponed to 2021.