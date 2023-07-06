 'Chief Selectors May Change But Thinking Doesn't': Fans Baffled At Team India's Pace Attack For West Indies T20Is
Netizens have lashed out at Team India's selectors for choosing an inexperienced pace attack for the T20I series against the West Indies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the non-selection of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma already irking Team India supporters, the fans have now blamed the selectors for choosing an inexperienced pace attack. With the Ajit Agarkar-led new selection committee resting Mohammed Siraj and picking Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Umran Malik as frontline pacers, fans have been left baffled.

article-image

While Arshdeep had a decent IPL 2023, Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar experienced sub-par seasons. Arshdeep, playing for Punjab Kings, finished with 17 scalps in 14 matches at 29. On the other hand, Umran and Mukesh Kumar struggled to find a regular spot for the SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, respectively. Umran managed 5 wickets in 8 games at 43.40 alongside an economy rate of 10.85, while Mukesh took 7 scalps in 10 matches at 46.57.

Avesh Khan, who played for the Lucknow Super Giants, also snared only 8 wickets in 9 IPL 2023 fixtures at 35.36. Khan doesn't have impressive numbers in his limited international opportunities, claiming 3 wickets in 5 ODIs and 13 scalps in 15 T20Is.

Mukesh Kumar is the only pacer in all three formats for the West Indies tour:

Notably, Mukesh Kumar is also the only Indian pacer to earn selection in all three formats for the West Indies tour. The 29-year-old has claimed 26 List A wickets in 24 games and 149 victims in 39 first-class matches. However, with his T20 numbers not so impressive, fans have questioned how the 29-year-old earned selection.

With India picking an inexperienced pace-bowling attack, Hardik Pandya's role as a bowler will be critical. The T20I skipper's bowling has improved exponentially in the last 18 months, overcoming his long-standing injury problems to roll his arms regularly. Pandya's pace and bounce can be a massive factor in the Caribbean.

article-image

Here's how the fans have reacted to India's pace-bowling attack for the West Indies tour:

