'Chief Selectors May Change But Thinking Doesn't': Fans Baffled At Team India's Pace Attack For West Indies T20Is

Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the non-selection of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma already irking Team India supporters, the fans have now blamed the selectors for choosing an inexperienced pace attack. With the Ajit Agarkar-led new selection committee resting Mohammed Siraj and picking Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Umran Malik as frontline pacers, fans have been left baffled.

While Arshdeep had a decent IPL 2023, Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar experienced sub-par seasons. Arshdeep, playing for Punjab Kings, finished with 17 scalps in 14 matches at 29. On the other hand, Umran and Mukesh Kumar struggled to find a regular spot for the SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, respectively. Umran managed 5 wickets in 8 games at 43.40 alongside an economy rate of 10.85, while Mukesh took 7 scalps in 10 matches at 46.57.

Avesh Khan, who played for the Lucknow Super Giants, also snared only 8 wickets in 9 IPL 2023 fixtures at 35.36. Khan doesn't have impressive numbers in his limited international opportunities, claiming 3 wickets in 5 ODIs and 13 scalps in 15 T20Is.

Mukesh Kumar is the only pacer in all three formats for the West Indies tour:

Notably, Mukesh Kumar is also the only Indian pacer to earn selection in all three formats for the West Indies tour. The 29-year-old has claimed 26 List A wickets in 24 games and 149 victims in 39 first-class matches. However, with his T20 numbers not so impressive, fans have questioned how the 29-year-old earned selection.

With India picking an inexperienced pace-bowling attack, Hardik Pandya's role as a bowler will be critical. The T20I skipper's bowling has improved exponentially in the last 18 months, overcoming his long-standing injury problems to roll his arms regularly. Pandya's pace and bounce can be a massive factor in the Caribbean.

Here's how the fans have reacted to India's pace-bowling attack for the West Indies tour:

