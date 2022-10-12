Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player suffers critical injuries during match, dies later

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsChhattisgarh: Kabaddi player suffers critical injuries during match, dies later

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 07:33 PM IST
Representational pic |
A 32-year-old Kabaddi player was critically injured during a match in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh and died later, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Bhalumaar area under the Gharghoda police station limits on Tuesday evening, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rohit Singh.

The player, Thandaram Malakar, suffered critical injuries and fell unconscious during a kabaddi match that was played under the aegis of Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, an event hosted by the state government, he said.

Malakar was rushed to Gharghoda Community Health Center. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the Raigarh district hospital.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances leading to Malakar suffering critical injuries. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased, the SDM said.

