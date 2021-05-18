Chhatrasal stadium murder: Rs 1 Lakh reward announced for info on wrestler Sushil Kumar

Around two weeks after a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana was murdered outside the parking lot of Chhatrasal stadium in New Delhi, the Delhi Police has announced a reward of ₹ 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the case.

Also, a reward of ₹ 50,000 has been announced for Ajay, who is also on the run in the same case, Delhi Police officials said.

Earlier, a Delhi court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused in the connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium, including Sushil Kumar.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.

Wrestler Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.