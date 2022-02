Struggling batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajiknya Rahane have been dropped from the India Test team for the Sri Lanka series.

The duo has been told to regain form by playing Ranji Trophy, said selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma on Saturday while announcing the team for the series.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 04:32 PM IST