Chess Pro League: Vidit Gujrathi hands Magnus Carlsen 1st loss of the event, registers biggest win of his career

Magnus Carlsen |

India’s chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, representing the Indian Yogis, registered the biggest win of his career by beating five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen – playing for Canada Chess Brahs – in a Pro Chess League encounter on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old India managed the feat by playing with black pieces. Carlsen seemed absolutely frustrated with the loss, banging his desk in despair.

Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!! :) https://t.co/Ym2w6svF6K — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) February 21, 2023

Gujrathi capitalised on a mistake committed by world number one Carlsen who missed a checkmate in three late on Tuesday.

Carlsen was playing for Canada Chessbrahs in the Pro Chess League, an online tournament for teams from all over the world. The event features 16 teams playing rapid games and has a USD 150,000 prize fund.

Significantly, Gujrathi won the match with black pieces as he exploited a tactical oversight from his famous opponent.

Gujrathi joined the likes of fellow Indian GMs R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi in beating Carlsen. The Indian trio had earlier pulled off wins over the Norwegian superstar in 2022 in various events.