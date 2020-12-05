Chess Olympiad winners asked to pay customs duty on gold medals; Kiren Rijiju steps in to ensure refund

In August, India played for the first time in the final round of the Chess Olympiad. Like many other events across the world, this too had gone digital and thousands watched the Online Olympiad as the Indian team took on Russia. With some of the players being plagued by connectivity issues, the match eventually saw India and Russia being declared as joint winners. Both teams were to be awarded gold medals.

On December 2, Srinath Narayanan, the Vice Captain of the Indian team took to Twitter revealing that the medals had finally reached. His point however also highlighted several odd details. For one, the team had to pay customs duty on their medals in order to receive them.

"It wasn't easy getting it! It reached from Russia to India in three days, but took more than a week to reach from Bangalore to Chennai, and had to pay customs duty!" read a post shared by Srinath earlier this week. The International Chess Federation, he said would be reimbursing the costs.