Chess: City boy Yohan Faridun Dotiwala bags U-15 rapid title in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Yohan Faridun Dotiwala from American school of Bombay (ASB) added another feather to his illustrious cap by clinching the U-15 rapid chess title in Hyderabad concluded yesterday at alwal,secunderabad. At 15, Yohan has enjoyed an enviable run in the world of bishops, queens and knights on the checkerboard. Having taken out more than five outstation trips for various championships, this chess prodigy is proving to be a promising star from Mumbai.

'Highlight of my career'

Yohan won the Prestigious Dubai rapid chess title last year followed by another title victory in Vijayawada rapid chess, one of the strongest chess fields in the country. “This win was the highlight of my career. Not many get the opportunity to get hands on gold in chess meets like this. It has helped me improve my confidence to a great extent,” says Yohan,a 9th grader student who learns chess from SMCA under coach Durga Nagesh Guttula.

Yohan took to the game when he was just six.since then he never looked back and had been on the winning path. "Yohan is a very passionate chess player and keeps improving upon his game with every tournament he plays", his coach Durga Nagesh Guttula said.