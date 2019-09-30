Cherag Ramakrishnan, Ajinkya Yelve in last eight

Mumbai: Radio Club’s Cherag Ramakrishnan and NSCI’s (National Sports Club of India) Ajinkya Yelve, both in convincing fashion won their respective pre-quarter-final matches by 4-1 margins in the Senior men’s snooker event of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship – 2019, played at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room on Monday.

The seasoned Ramakrishnan started shakily and lost the first frame to Karan Chug of NSCI. But, the experienced Ramakrishnan found his touch and started to strike the balls well to gain complete control. He went on to pocket the next four frames on the trot to script a comfortable 22-57, 74-33, 58-39, 67-56 and 74-37 victory.

Results:

Ajinkya Yelve (NSCI) bt Manav Panchal (MHC) 4-1 (60-61, 59-32, 71-30, 55-29, 75-02); Cherag Ramakrishnan (Radio Club) bt Karan Chugh (NSCI) 4-1 (22-57, 74-33, 58-39, 67-56, 74-37); R Razmi (Radio Club) bt Raajeev Sharma (MHC) 4-1 (72-17, 18-52, 77-31, 63-27, 64(64)-09); V Vaya (Club Aquaria) bt S K (Khar Gym) 4-1 (75-36, 42-66, 53-13, 59-39, 58-38); H Badami (CCI) bt A Bajaj (Bombay Gym) 4-0 (53-15, 75-56, 54-25, 53-14); Adit Raja (JVPG) bt S Shroff (NSCI) 4-2 (55-53, 54-79, 56-14, 13-52, 77-0, 68-53); S Khan (CCI) bt K Chheda (Dombivali Gym) 4-0 (58-27, 76-36, 60(55)-09, 71(67)-06).